First Trust Advisors LP Buys 316,346 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $50,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.6%

DT stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

