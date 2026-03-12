EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 548,334 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $581,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,794,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 457,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $945,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.