Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Director Acquires $15,000.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Pasquale acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,660. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full?service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

