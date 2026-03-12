Morphware Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Morphware has traded 92.9% lower against the US dollar. One Morphware token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morphware has a total market capitalization of $479.36 thousand and $176.67 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morphware alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Morphware

Morphware launched on September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai. The official website for Morphware is www.morphware.com.

Buying and Selling Morphware

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.0006319 USD and is down -31.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $200,479.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morphware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morphware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morphware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morphware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.