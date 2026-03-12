NEXPACE Price Hits $0.28 (NXPC)

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One NEXPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXPACE has traded 2% lower against the dollar. NEXPACE has a market capitalization of $70.73 million and $4.89 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXPACE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE launched on May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 994,552,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,024,392 tokens. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu.

Buying and Selling NEXPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 994,552,574.16977337 with 254,024,392.16977337 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.27765368 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $4,889,445.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.