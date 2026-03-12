Saros Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (SAROS)

Saros (SAROS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Saros token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Saros has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Saros has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $501.45 thousand worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saros

Saros launched on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,996,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,408,049 tokens. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official message board is blog.saros.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,996,084 with 2,085,408,049 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.00128904 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $484,470.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

