First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $51,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,185,000 after buying an additional 361,231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,704 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.55 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $199.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

