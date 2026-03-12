First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 218.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $49,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,405 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,604,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 106.2% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,256.61. The trade was a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,570.05. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Shares of ATR opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

