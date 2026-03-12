Insider Buying: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Buys $339,548.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joel Anderson purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.17 per share, for a total transaction of $339,548.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,970.34. This represents a 21.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $4,310,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 928,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,039,000 after acquiring an additional 439,425 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

