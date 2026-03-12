Insider Buying: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Buys $339,548.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joel Anderson purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.17 per share, for a total transaction of $339,548.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,970.34. This represents a 21.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance
SFM stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $4,310,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 928,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,039,000 after acquiring an additional 439,425 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.
Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.