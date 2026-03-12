Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 194.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BZ stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.45. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

