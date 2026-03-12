Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $73.50

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ryanair from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 94.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $214,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $24,705,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ryanair by 18.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 21,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

