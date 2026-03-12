Analyzing School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) and Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX)

School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO – Get Free Report) and Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares School Specialty and Foxx Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets School Specialty N/A N/A N/A Foxx Development -24.62% N/A -40.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of School Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Foxx Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio School Specialty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Foxx Development $62.27 million 0.43 -$9.02 million ($2.26) -1.69

This table compares School Specialty and Foxx Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

School Specialty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foxx Development.

Volatility and Risk

School Specialty has a beta of -80.4, meaning that its share price is 8,140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxx Development has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for School Specialty and Foxx Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score School Specialty 0 0 0 0 0.00 Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given School Specialty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe School Specialty is more favorable than Foxx Development.

About School Specialty

School Specialty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company’s Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies. It also provides supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, classroom libraries, and manipulatives; intervention products; educator-inspired quality audio technology products, including multi-media, audio visual, and presentation equipment for the PreK-12 education market; and school-specific furniture and equipment for in-school, in-classroom, and outdoor use, as well as project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects. This segment offers its products under the Childcraft, Sax Arts & Crafts, Califone, Classroom Select, Sportime, Abilitations, Hammond & Stephens, Brodhead Garrett, School Smart, Royal Seating, Projects by Design, CPO Science, Frey Scientific, Educator’s Publishing Service, Wordly Wise 3000, Explode the Code, ThinkMath!, SSI Guardian, Making Connections, S.P.I.R.E, Buckle Down, and Coach brands. Its Curriculum segment develops and sells standards-based curriculum science products, such as laboratory supplies and equipment, and furniture under the FOSS, Frey Scientific, Delta Science Module, Delta Education, CPO Science, and Neo/SCI brand names. The company offers its products through its sales force, catalogs, and its proprietary e-commerce Websites. School Specialty, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Greenville, Wisconsin.

About Foxx Development

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

