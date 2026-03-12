Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) & Dole (NYSE:DOLE) Critical Review

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) and Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Davis Commodities has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dole has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Davis Commodities and Dole, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davis Commodities 1 0 0 0 1.00 Dole 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Dole has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Dole’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dole is more favorable than Davis Commodities.

This table compares Davis Commodities and Dole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A Dole 0.56% 7.81% 2.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Dole shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Davis Commodities and Dole”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davis Commodities $132.37 million 0.02 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Dole $9.17 billion 0.15 $51.32 million $0.53 27.39

Dole has higher revenue and earnings than Davis Commodities.

Summary

Dole beats Davis Commodities on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Dole

Dole Food Company, Inc. (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods. The fresh fruit segment contains operating divisions that produce and market fresh fruit to wholesale, retail and institutional customers worldwide. The fresh vegetables segment produces and markets fresh-packed and value-added vegetables and salads to wholesale, retail and institutional customers, primarily in North America and Europe. The packaged foods segment contains several operating divisions that produce and market packaged foods, including fruit, juices, frozen fruit and healthy snack foods. In November 2013, Dole Food Company, Inc announced that an investor group acquired the remaining 60.43% interest in the Company.

