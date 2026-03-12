Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.3%

AppLovin stock opened at $461.45 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Arete Research set a $340.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” on APP with a $700 price target, signaling sizable upside from current levels and giving institutional-supportive backing for the shares. Needham Reaffirms Buy

Needham reaffirmed a “buy” on APP with a $700 price target, signaling sizable upside from current levels and giving institutional-supportive backing for the shares. Positive Sentiment: AppLovin announced a strategic partnership with Stagwell to integrate Axon across mobile and CTV, expanding distribution and AI-driven campaign tools — a clear commercial growth push for Axon and ad-revenue potential. Stagwell Partnership

AppLovin announced a strategic partnership with Stagwell to integrate Axon across mobile and CTV, expanding distribution and AI-driven campaign tools — a clear commercial growth push for Axon and ad-revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: AppLovin released an Axon/Kantar report highlighting mobile gaming as a mainstream ad channel, reinforcing longer-term TAM expansion for its ad platform. This supports revenue growth arguments if Axon continues monetizing at scale. Axon/Kantar Report

AppLovin released an Axon/Kantar report highlighting mobile gaming as a mainstream ad channel, reinforcing longer-term TAM expansion for its ad platform. This supports revenue growth arguments if Axon continues monetizing at scale. Positive Sentiment: Industry data (Adjust) showing rising gaming app sessions and retention trends supports sustained ad demand in AppLovin’s core end-market. Adjust Gaming Data

Industry data (Adjust) showing rising gaming app sessions and retention trends supports sustained ad demand in AppLovin’s core end-market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes that recent sharp price swings reflect market sentiment more than fundamentals — useful context for traders but less immediately actionable on fundamentals. Volatility Coverage

Coverage notes that recent sharp price swings reflect market sentiment more than fundamentals — useful context for traders but less immediately actionable on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes and Zacks pieces compare AppLovin to peers and explain why the name is trending — informative for positioning but not new company-specific catalysts. Forbes Comparison

Forbes and Zacks pieces compare AppLovin to peers and explain why the name is trending — informative for positioning but not new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries show zero shares (data anomaly), so current filings don’t indicate meaningful short pressure — treat these numbers cautiously.

Reported short-interest entries show zero shares (data anomaly), so current filings don’t indicate meaningful short pressure — treat these numbers cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly warned that AppLovin carries “too much risk” and suggested Google could reclaim ad margins — comments from high-profile media figures can trigger short-term selling and amplify volatility. Jim Cramer Warning

Jim Cramer publicly warned that AppLovin carries “too much risk” and suggested Google could reclaim ad margins — comments from high-profile media figures can trigger short-term selling and amplify volatility. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a downgrade-style piece predicting potential future turmoil, adding to the negative narrative and giving cautious investors reasons to trim positions. Seeking Alpha Downgrade

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 144,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

