Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 1,679.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558,557 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.70% of Nebius Group worth $185,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $96,223,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 634,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

