Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $46.62 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,790,089 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.49% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $46,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,925,000 after buying an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,116,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,671,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19,554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $99,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,694.15. This trade represents a 23.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,336.31. The trade was a 273.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.35%.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

