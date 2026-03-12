Elevatus Welath Management Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

