BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 190.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $124,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $193.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $122.48 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $1.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

