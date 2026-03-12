BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,457,951 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,991,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457,951 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.72% of Amer Sports worth $138,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 44.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 358,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amer Sports by 60.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 136,781 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amer Sports by 63,241.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.80. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AS. Zacks Research downgraded Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Nomura set a $39.80 price target on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.12.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

