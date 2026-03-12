Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,036.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 396,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $187,652,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,127,000 after buying an additional 3,388,147 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.