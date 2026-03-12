Randee Day Sells 4,090 Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Randee Day sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $306,463.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,334.55. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. International Seaways Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in International Seaways by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Wall Street Zen raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Seaways from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

