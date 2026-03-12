Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,325 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,951,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,048.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,743 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,429,000 after purchasing an additional 980,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,977,000 after purchasing an additional 702,713 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3,585.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 443,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 431,032 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $78.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.70 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,382.30. This trade represents a 260.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

