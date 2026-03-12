Reviewing Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rave Restaurant Group and Nathan's Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rave Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rave Restaurant Group $12.04 million 3.14 $2.70 million $0.20 13.30 Nathan’s Famous $157.78 million 2.60 $24.03 million $5.20 19.31

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and Nathan’s Famous”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than Rave Restaurant Group. Rave Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nathan’s Famous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rave Restaurant Group 23.04% 19.70% 17.07% Nathan’s Famous 13.59% -182.42% 37.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Rave Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. Its buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. The company’s delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services and are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. Its Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale and are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. The company’s Pizza Inn Express restaurants serve customers through a non-traditional, licensed, pizza-only model called Pizza Inn Express, located at production-oriented facilities. In addition, it operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademarks. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment is composed of royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations segment deals with the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment includes administrative expenses such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

