Financial Review: SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) vs. Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) and SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ncc Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX Technologies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ncc Group and SPX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ncc Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 SPX Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPX Technologies has a consensus price target of $250.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.27%. Given SPX Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPX Technologies is more favorable than Ncc Group.

92.8% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ncc Group and SPX Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ncc Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPX Technologies $2.27 billion 4.63 $244.00 million $5.01 41.94

SPX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ncc Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ncc Group and SPX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ncc Group N/A N/A N/A SPX Technologies 10.77% 17.82% 9.72%

Summary

SPX Technologies beats Ncc Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ncc Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. The company also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools, as well as offers training services to developers and other security teams. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, TAMCO, Ingénia, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, Williamson-Thermoflo, INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, and Solar Products brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; transportation systems under the Genfare brand; communication technologies products under the TCI and ECS brands; and obstruction lighting products under the Flash Technology, ITL, Sabik Marine, Sealite, and Avlite brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

