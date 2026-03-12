Capital Research Global Investors Purchases New Position in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,221,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,295,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.79% of Rogers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,111,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $12,888,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $11,373,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $127,181.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,618.75. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $105.16 on Thursday. Rogers Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $112.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

