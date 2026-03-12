Capital Research Global Investors Sells 17,895 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.64% of Boot Barn worth $82,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after acquiring an additional 254,296 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $34,790,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 132.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after buying an additional 201,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4,784.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 162,106 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:BOOT opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $210.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.