Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPN. Zacks Research raised Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reduced their target price on Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GPN stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $100.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Global Payments by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $905,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 213.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $7,269,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

