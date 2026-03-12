Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $59,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,799,000 after buying an additional 1,502,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,585,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,609,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after acquiring an additional 305,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $774.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

