Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $116.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.4063.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price target on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $230,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,386.45. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,345.49. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,625 shares of company stock worth $5,995,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,764,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,476,000 after buying an additional 917,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,035,000 after buying an additional 957,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,432,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,373,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $101.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

