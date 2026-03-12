Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Receives $274.70 Average PT from Analysts

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $181.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.48. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

