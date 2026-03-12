Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,648 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the February 12th total of 5,950 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xcelerate Price Performance

OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Xcelerate has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) is a provider of digital infrastructure solutions and professional services designed to support enterprise and service provider network deployments. The company offers structured cabling, unified communications, cloud and data center services, wireless networking, security systems and smart building technologies. Xcelerate’s integrated approach spans consulting, design, installation and lifecycle support, helping organizations optimize network performance and scalability.

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Xcelerate serves clients across North America, including commercial enterprises, healthcare facilities, education institutions and government agencies.

