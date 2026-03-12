Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $1,218.42

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,218.4167.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.97, for a total value of $235,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,781.03. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,071.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,095.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $990.91. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

