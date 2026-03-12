Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 17th (NYSE:FPS)

Forgent Power Solutions’ (NYSE:FPS – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 17th. Forgent Power Solutions had issued 56,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $1,512,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During Forgent Power Solutions’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Get Forgent Power Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Forgent Power Solutions

Forgent Power Solutions Price Performance

About Forgent Power Solutions

Shares of FPS opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Forgent Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $37.53.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forgent Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forgent Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.