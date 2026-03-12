Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 589 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the February 12th total of 1,708 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Bond ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WABF opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Western Asset Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities. The fund intends to use derivatives to gain exposure, manage risks, and enhance returns. WABF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

