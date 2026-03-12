Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

