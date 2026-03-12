Analysts Set Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Target Price at $34.50

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 361,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $329.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,851.88% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

