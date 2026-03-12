X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XFOR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 178,593 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company’s lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

