Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. National Bank Financial set a $7.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

