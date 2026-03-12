Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $715.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $640.00 to $715.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $653.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $732.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.12.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $652.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $714.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

