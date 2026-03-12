Analysts Set Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMQ. TD Cowen raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

In related news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 25,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,470.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,536.40. This trade represents a 57.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $712.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high?value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper?zinc?lead?gold?silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

