LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of LYB opened at $67.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $75.62.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

