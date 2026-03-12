LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.45%.
Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries
In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital upgraded LYB to “Outperform,” signaling stronger analyst conviction that supports the rally. RBC Capital upgrades LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
- Positive Sentiment: Vertical Research raised its rating on LYB (upgrade reported), adding to the analyst-support narrative that can spur buying. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target from $51 to $70 (maintaining a “hold”), which lifts the perceived near-term upside and validates higher analyst valuations. Jefferies raises LYB price target to $70 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Fermium Research upgraded LYB from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding another bullish broker call to market momentum. Fermium Research upgrades LyondellBasell
- Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) frames LYB’s 50% dividend cut as a strategic recalibration that improved cash flow and balance sheet metrics, and notes raised 2026 guidance — a fundamental reason investors may be buying now. The More You Sold, The More I Bought: LyondellBasell (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: LYB will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (CFO fireside chat) — a chance for management to reinforce guidance and capital-allocation plans to investors. LyondellBasell to address 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage pieces (e.g., Geltech vs. LYB) have circulated but are informational rather than company-specific catalysts. Critical Survey: Geltech Solutions vs. LyondellBasell
- Negative Sentiment: Ai Investments Holdings LLC disclosed sizable sales: a 384,548-share block sold at ~$68.13 (a 6.8% drop in its stake) and a separate 842-share sale. Large insider/major-holder selling can create near-term selling pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing—watch for follow-up filings and whether sales continue. SEC Form 4 / Ownership Filing
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.
The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.
