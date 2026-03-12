Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT at $11.06

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.0625.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $132,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 337,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,213.55. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shaner sold 173,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,650,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,931.32. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 998,595 shares of company stock worth $7,567,770. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 1,535,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 278,429 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $15,743,000. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,571,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 905,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 256,392 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

