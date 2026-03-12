Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $13.97. 48,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 58,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of analysts have commented on OPXS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Optex Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Optex Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Optex Systems Stock Up 6.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.75%.The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

In other Optex Systems news, Director Danny Robert Schoening sold 34,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $473,618.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 873,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,743.07. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,898. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Optex Systems by 6,439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Optex Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) is a technology company specializing in infrared sensing systems for defense and homeland security applications. The company engineers, designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads and sensors used across a range of surveillance and targeting platforms. Its core focus areas include mission-critical solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-based observation systems.

Optex Systems’ product portfolio consists of high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, infrared seekers, laser designators and multispectral platforms.

