Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Trading 16.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 2,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Guangshen Railway Stock Up 16.7%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
Guangshen Railway Company Limited operates passenger and freight rail services along the Guangzhou–Shenzhen corridor in Guangdong Province, China. Established in 1996 as the first joint-stock railway reform pilot in the country, the company manages the 147-kilometer line linking Guangzhou, Dongguan, Shenzhen and border crossings into Hong Kong. Regular high-frequency intercity trains serve daily commuters, while longer-distance services connect urban centers across the Pearl River Delta.
Beyond core transport services, Guangshen Railway provides comprehensive logistics and freight forwarding solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guangshen Railway
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.