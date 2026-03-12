iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF (BATS:IVVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 2,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.
The company has a market cap of $283.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.
About iShares Large Cap Deep Quarterly Laddered ETF
The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options. IVVB was launched on Jun 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
