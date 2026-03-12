Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Trading Down 20.2% – Here’s What Happened

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) fell 20.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2,252.29 and last traded at $2,252.29. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,820.7451.
Interroll Stock Down 20.2%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,754.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,863.20.
About Interroll
Interroll Holding AG is a Switzerland-based provider of material handling solutions, specializing in products for intralogistics and automation. Established in 1959 and headquartered in Sant’Antonino, the company designs, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of modular components and system platforms that facilitate efficient transport, roller and belt conveyance, sorting and pallet handling in a variety of industries.
The company’s core product lines include roller conveyors, belt conveyors, drum motors, drive rollers, sorters and accumulation conveyors.
