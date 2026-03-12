Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.2850 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 3,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Société BIC Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

About Société BIC

Société BIC is a global consumer goods company best known for its portfolio of disposable products in three core categories: stationery, lighters and shavers. Its stationery range includes ballpoint pens, mechanical pencils, markers and correction products, led by the iconic BIC Cristal pen, which has become one of the world’s top-selling writing instruments. In the lighter segment, BIC designs and manufactures butane lighters under its flagship BIC® brand, along with promotional and collectible lighter offerings through its BIC Graphic division.

