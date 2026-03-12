First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

First Bancorp of Indiana Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

First Bancorp of Indiana Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, mortgage lending, consumer and commercial loans, and cash-management solutions designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients.

The company operates a network of branch offices alongside a digital banking platform to serve communities in southwestern Indiana and the greater Louisville, Kentucky metropolitan area.

