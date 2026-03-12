Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 483,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,398,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$460.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

