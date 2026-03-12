Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.60. 75,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 64,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through index call options on selected indices, equities, and/or exchange-traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.