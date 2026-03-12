Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.60. 75,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 64,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund also invests through index call options on selected indices, equities, and/or exchange-traded funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.